Envoy Solutions Enhances Facility Care Capabilities in Michigan With the Acquisition of Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Warren, Mich.-based Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company ("DCP"). The distributor provides high-quality cleaning and sanitary products, such as hand care, liners, equipment, and paper to many key industries, including industrial, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and more. Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply serves a wide range of corporations, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses. The company prides itself on customer service excellence, quality control, and delivery speed. The acquisition is highly complementary to Envoy Solutions' existing footprint in Michigan and enhances its facility care capabilities in the Midwest region and across the U.S.

"Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company is a great fit for our rapidly growing national platform, particularly as we build upon our Michigan presence," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm excited to join forces with Terry Radzinski and his great team as we work together to solve the industry's toughest challenges. From a geographic standpoint, we are well-positioned to create greater efficiencies for our clients while offering them an expanded product portfolio of facility care solutions."

Since it was founded in 1978, Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company has significantly grown its warehouse capability with cleaning and supply products for Michigan businesses. The company, which manages its own fleet of maintained vehicles, uses GPS to ensure timely deliveries. Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply will continue to provide clients with the highest level of customer service while greatly expanding its resources and reach as part of Envoy Solutions' national platform.

"I feel inspired to take our business to the next level in Michigan and across the country," said, Terry Radzinski, Vice President of Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company. "I strongly believe Envoy Solutions has the best business model within our industry for efficiently and effectively finding and delivering solutions to our valued clients. Both our DCP family and outstanding customers will benefit from this new partnership as we open the door to countless new growth opportunities on a national scale."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, food service, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

About Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company:

Detroit Chemical & Paper Supply Company, founded in 1978, provides high-quality cleaning and sanitary products to many key industries, including industrial, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and more. The company prides itself on customer service excellence, quality control, and delivery speed. For more information, please visit www.detroitchemical.com.

