Benada Extrusions Is Now Flextrude Aluminum Shapes

Company Is Also Pleased to Announce Dan Knight as Its New President

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benada Extrusions will now be called Flextrude Aluminum Shapes ("Flextrude" or the "Company"). The name change, along with the launching of Flextrude's new website, is central to the Company's focus to create a differentiated service model for customers, augment the Company's quality standards, and enhance its brand recognition as the Company expands its aluminum extrusion footprint servicing the Southeastern United States. For more information on Flextrude, please visit its new website at www.flextrude.com.

(PRNewswire)

Additionally, Flextrude is pleased to announce that Dan Knight will become President of the Company and join Flextrude in late February. Mr. Knight has nearly 30 years of experience in the metals manufacturing and coatings industries, most recently serving as the General Manager of the Dura Coat Products division of Axalta Coating Systems since 2017. He will bring an extensive range of commercial and operational experience to Flextrude, leading the Company as it pursues transformational growth in the years to come.

"Flextrude has enormous potential servicing the highly attractive Southeastern market, and I am incredibly excited to lead this business as it makes significant investments in its manufacturing capabilities, systems and people," said Dan Knight. "We will aspire to be the extruder of choice for our discerning customer base, as well as an outstanding place to work for talented individuals in the aluminum extrusion industry."

The name change to Flextrude represents an important step in rebranding the business around a message of flexibility and strength that will be supported through committed ownership, experienced leadership, and a focus on operational excellence. Flextrude will maintain a relentless commitment to customer service and continuous improvement, and the Company anticipates expanding its capabilities to provide a more comprehensive product offering to its customers.

"Flextrude intends to be the leading aluminum extrusions business for service in the Southeastern United States, delivering customers consistently excellent products on short lead times," said Matt Homme, Managing Partner of Shadowbriar Capital Partners and member of the Board of Directors of Flextrude. "We have no doubt that Dan Knight will be outstanding as Flextrude's President, driving transformative growth over the long-term working collaboratively with the rest of the Company's leadership team."

Tom Marki, Vice President of Sales, added, "This is a tremendously exciting time at Flextrude given the Company's renewed focus on excellent service and strong growth. We look forward to working with Dan to expand our product offering and grow significantly within the expanding aluminum extrusions industry in the Southeast. Flextrude will continue to provide its customers with a broad range of American-made aluminum extrusion products with excellent quality and the shortest lead times in its markets."

About Flextrude Aluminum Shapes

Flextrude is a full-service, American-owned and operated aluminum extruder located in Sanford, Florida. With over 60 years of industry experience, Flextrude demonstrates excellent manufacturing capabilities, customer service and commitment to quality. The Company offers precise custom-engineered solutions through its extensive library of extrusion standards, tooling capabilities, fabrication equipment and state-of-the-art powder coating capabilities. For more information on Flextrude, please visit the Company's website at www.flextrude.com.

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners

Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions. For more information on Shadowbriar, please visit www.shadowbriar.com.

CONTACT: Sunny Flynn, sunny.flynn@vorteqcoil.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flextrude