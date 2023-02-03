UNFI WORKERS IN CALIFORNIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

More than 200 Warehouse Workers Win Representation with Teamsters Local 150

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at America's largest organic and natural food supplier, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 150 in Sacramento, Calif. The election took place yesterday for the 220 workers at the company's Rocklin, Calif., facility.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"It was a hard-fought battle, but we were determined to win. My co-workers and I are absolutely ecstatic. We're excited to see what the future holds," said Ron Bergman, a 27-year reach-lift driver at UNFI. "Now that we are Teamsters, we look forward to winning better pay, better health care, and better retirement."

Bergman noted that he and his co-workers started organizing after drivers at the UNFI facility won representation with Local 150 last April.

"Not long after drivers won their vote, warehouse workers reached out ready to launch a campaign of their own. They were determined to win a union voice from the very start," said Dale Wentz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 150. "We're very happy for these workers and applaud everyone at Local 150 who helped on the campaign. This victory is going to change lives."

Once the election is certified, Wentz said Local 150 will kick off proposal meetings and begin the bargaining process for a first contract.

"UNFI workers are rising up, pushing back, and standing together to win the rights and protections they deserve. Yesterday's victory in California is part of a larger worker movement at the company. All across the country, Teamsters at UNFI are raising the bar and setting the standard for the entire industry," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division.

