Returning Home

Several groups of images were captured for the first time, in which female Baer's Pochards were leading their chicks on the water. Wild birds are an ecological barometer and the growing population of Baer's Pochards is a vote for the efforts the province has made in improving the lake's ecology.

Along with the improvement of the lake's eco-environment and the reappearance of the paradise of birds, more and more locals are becoming bird lovers and protectors. Currently, the lake is home to 237 wild bird species. In particular, 10 and 43 species are respectively under the first-class and second-class state protection.

