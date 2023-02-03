Back to Work Promotion- What's the level of your post-holiday syndrome?

TAIPEI, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 GMT+8) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 GMT+8). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get users through their busy working days and boost their productivity at work based on their psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

MSI Back to Work Promotion

The holidays can be joyful and stressful. People bring various moods back from holidays. However, are you ready for getting back to work? After completing the test and entering the gleam, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux in the weekly lucky draw. Meanwhile, all the participants who purchase the selected MSI Business and Productivity products and fill out the lucky draw registration form will have a chance to win an extra MSI MD272QPW. The lucky draw result will be announced on March 30th, 2023 on the Back to Work promotion landing page, and the lucky winners will be informed via registered emails.

Take a quiz to check your level of post-holiday syndrome for a chance to win a prize: https://msi.gm/S83F7D35

MSI also offers more special programs for consumers currently. For more information in detail, you can refer to promotion pages.



https://ca.msi.com/Landing/join-shout-out-for-msi#creation&business Shout Out for MSI - Your review could give someone the assurance they need. Write a review, then let us know. We'll thank you with a cool reward.



https://rewards.msi.com/ MSI Reward Program - Review a product, refer a friend or participate in other actions that can earn up to 500 points. Register now and unlock your exclusive benefits!

MSI: https://ca.msi.com/

MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingCanada

MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_canada/

MSI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MSI

MSI Twitter: twitter.com/msicanada

MSI LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/273851/admin/

Subscribe to MSI RSS Feeds via https://www.msi.com/rss for real-time news and more product info.

Subscribe to MSI RSS Feeds via https://www.msi.com/rss for real-time news and more product info.

About MSI

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.