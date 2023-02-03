THE AESTHETIC CLINIQUE ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO JOIN ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS

Transformational Deal Will Deliver Best-In-Class Care, Operations, Expanded Strategic Footprint In Growing Aesthetic Market

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement to add The Aesthetic Clinique to the industry's leading support and growth platform.

"AMP is delighted to partner with such an innovative industry leader," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "This forward thinking practice is years ahead in offering the most advanced protocols, procedures and products that safely produce exceptional results. With their proven people first approach, Dr. Steven Weiner's integrity and leadership make Aesthetic Clinique the ideal AMP addition."

With a passion for teaching, Dr. Weiner opened the Aesthetic Clinique to curate safe, innovative techniques that offer refined yet natural outcomes. "Since our founding, our patient centric mission has generated the best results. We are thrilled to partner with AMP as they transform the next generation leader in the medaesthetics space," says Dr. Weiner. "The AMP team's passion for industry leading technology, training and education mirrors my own, which is why they are the quintessential partner. Aesthetic Clinique strives to give patients the very best care. With AMP we will continue to serve the Emerald Coast community while expanding our team, training and services."

"I'm delighted to announce this agreement as I've known Dr. Weiner for almost a decade," states Drew Fine, AMP Chief Commercial Officer. "His focus on delivering the finest education and best in class technology while implementing the highest safety standards builds upon his world class reputation. Together we will grow his incredible practice, bringing outstanding resources to more patients."

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market with the final closing expected in the next few weeks.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients.

AESTHETIC CLINIQUE

The Aesthetic Clinique is a medical "clinique" dedicated to cosmetic enhancements located in Redfish Village (Santa Rosa Beach, FL). Founded by Dr. Steven F. Weiner, The Aesthetic Clinique is devoted to providing optimal cosmetic outcomes, utilizing the most advanced procedures, techniques and devices, with minimal disruption to one's lifestyle. It is committed to the highest level of expertise, safety, integrity and customer service. https://theclinique.com/

ABOUT STEVEN WEINER, MD

Steven F. Weiner MD received his undergraduate training from U.C.L.A and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Biology. He completed his Medical School training at the University of Michigan. He interned in General Surgery and completed his Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery residency at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital. He continued at Hopkins as an instructor and fellow in Neurolaryngology for 2 years in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery/Facial Plastic Surgery.

