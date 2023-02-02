Modernize Aging Renewable Assets for Modern Operating Requirements

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, a leader in renewable energy solutions, announces its proven ability to retrofit aging renewable generation resources with state-of-the-art monitoring and control technology, using its Acuity edge computing platform. The company's expertise in this area has developed over decades of combined experience while providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services and maximizing production yields for clients.

Aderis Energy has a deep understanding of the challenges facing aging renewable energy assets and has developed innovative solutions to tackle these issues. The company's Acuity platforms excels where competitors' offerings struggle and fail. Engineered to support a wide range of equipment and protocols, Acuity delivers visibility and intelligent analysis to previously unmonitored and legacy devices, providing a full view of the generating asset to operators and owners.

Beyond energy reporting and device alarming, Acuity provides unique tools for Operators and O&M technicians to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve complex issues that can drain maintenance budgets and prolong outages. Acuity packages these unique capabilities in an affordable platform that easily scales from sub-one-megawatt C&I installations through utility scale installations in excess of 500 unique devices, easily supporting multitudes of string inverters and independent tracker rows

With the growing demand for renewable energy, the need to maintain aging assets has become increasingly important. Aderis Energy's retrofit capabilities ensures that these resources remain efficient, cost-effective, and ready to operate in parallel to modern systems. The Acuity platform's technology effectively extends the life of aging renewable energy assets and ensures their continued contribution into the future.

The retrofit solution offered by Aderis Energy is designed to meet complex needs including utility communication, zero-export and voltage control, system combination and report separations, storage, and business system APIs; providing clients complete control and flexibility to support their needs in a single supportable and reliable solution. The company's team of industry experts work closely with clients to identify streamlined and cost-effective deployment solutions, structuring payment terms to support limited operating budgets.

"We are proud to offer a solution that not only improves the efficiency and performance of renewable energy assets, but also helps to extend their lifespan and maximize their contribution to the energy mix," said Adam Foodman, CEO of Aderis Energy. "Our goal is to help our clients achieve their sustainability and renewable energy goals, and our retrofit solution is an important step in that direction for generating assets of any size, big and small."

Aderis Energy's Acuity platform is an affordable and effective way to upgrade aging renewable energy assets. Aderis' solutions are designed to be rugged, reliable, and built to enhance the overall performance and efficiency of renewable assets that result in significant cost savings and improved profitability. The company's expertise in this area, combined with its commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, makes it an ideal partner for clients seeking to upgrade their aging assets and maximize their energy production yields.

Aderis Energy is located in Cornelius, North Carolina.

