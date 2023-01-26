STōK COLD BREW COFFEE LAUNCHES NEW ESPRESSO BLEND COLD BREW TO SATISFY INCREASING CONSUMER DEMAND

Think cold brew's just for warm weather? Think again. Every season is cold brew season.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STōK Cold Brew, one of the largest and fastest growing cold brew coffee brands, and the fastest growing brand with Millennials in 2022**, has announced a NEW Espresso Blend Cold Brew, hitting shelves now. Word to the wise: The moment you take your first-ever sip of STōK Cold Brew, you're signing up for an all-consuming, lifelong obsession. The kind of obsession that's with you every day, 365 days a year. That's why STōK has decided to debut its new Espresso Blend Cold Brew in January. As far as they're concerned, it's the perfect time of year to cozy up to a cold brew that's as dark and delicious as the crisp winter sky at 4pm.

Recognizing that younger consumers not only love their coffee cold, but also appreciate a good espresso, STōK's Espresso Blend Cold Brew Coffee brings the two together for the brand's darkest, boldest roast yet. A new permanent fixture in STōK's highly popular portfolio of cold brew coffee, it is brewed low and slow, hitting your tastebuds with hints of chocolate, brown sugar, caramel, dried fruit, and nuts. It is darkness dialed up to 11. It's the cold brew for go-getters who won't let below-freezing temperatures – or anything else for that matter – get in the way of their drink of choice.

Think cold brew's just for warm weather? Think again. If you haven't noticed that every season is now cold brew season, a recent survey* confirms it: 70% of cold brew coffee lovers drink it all year long. According to the survey, 75% of cold brew aficionados would stockpile their preferred brew in a bunker if there was ever risk of a shortage… and they wouldn't hesitate to brave a blizzard in search of their next icy buzz. That's dedication. That's called having no chill. And STōK is officially here for it. After all, 50% of cold brew coffee lovers consider the liquid gold their coping mechanism in life.

"At STōK, every season is cold brew season. We're thrilled to kick off the new year with the release of our darkest, boldest roast yet and settle the debate once and for all if it's ever too cold for cold brew. By the way, it's not," said Brittney Polka, Vice President of Ready to Drink Beverages, and lead for STōK Cold Brew at Danone North America. "Younger consumers not only love their coffee cold, but they also appreciate a good espresso. STōK's Espresso Blend Cold Brew answers what consumers are looking for in the category, and we're excited to continue giving them new ways to enjoy the coffee house experience from the comfort of their homes."

From light and dark roasts to seasonal favorites, STōK offers a variety of flavorful brews so cold brew coffee drinkers can have their coffee house experience at home – minus those tiny heart-shaped swirls of floating foam…sorry, but not sorry. Brewed at low temperatures for 10 hours, featuring Arabica-based blends and a higher ratio of beans to water than typical hot brews, STōK Cold Brew Coffee is bold without being bitter and just what you need to help get you through the pow pow (that's fresh snow for those that don't get any).

Available in 48oz. multi-serve bottles, STōK's Espresso Blend Cold Brew is now available in stores nationwide for an SRP of $5.99, so fans can run hot and keep their coffee cold. To get down with the darkness, use the store locator to find the brew near you: stokbrew.com/where-to-buy.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew on Instagram and @SToKcoldbrew on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

