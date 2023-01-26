DIRECTV TO ADD CONSERVATIVE-APPEAL COMMENTARY CHANNEL THE FIRST TO DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, AND U-VERSE

DIRECTV is first major MVPD to integrate The First into its content offerings, with the network set to launch in the coming days

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV will launch conservative opinion and commentary network The First across all three of its video services, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse very soon. The new high-definition service will join the DIRECTV satellite lineup on channel 349 and U-verse on channel 1220. The First will also soon be available via DIRECTV TV Everywhere websites and applications.

As a part of this new multi-year commitment, The First will remain a free channel available to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse customers without any extra fees, as well as online at TheFirstTV.com/watch and through various streaming providers.

"DIRECTV values different viewpoints and perspectives and will always work to preserve expansive choice among a wide variety of entertainment and information services to appeal to the unique tastes and interests of our diverse customer base," said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer at DIRECTV. "As we've successfully done with other emerging channels, we look forward to helping The First continue to expand its audience reach, while constantly ensuring that our customers receive a strong value."

Until now, The First had been distributed exclusively via streaming, and DIRECTV's launch marks another step forward in an ongoing DIRECTV strategy to integrate leading streaming content alongside its more traditional linear channels. This allows DIRECTV to aggregate customers' exponentially expanding entertainment and information options seamlessly into one destination, while often adding major discounts on the most popular, stand-alone subscription streaming options.

"DIRECTV clearly recognizes the importance of offering a wide array of views and perspectives to their customers across the U.S., and we're thrilled The First is now among them since we reach conservatives who aren't beholden to any one party's talking points," said Christopher Balfe, Chief Executive officer, First TV. "We give rise to voices who are passionate about American values yet too often ignored, and now have a unique opportunity to broaden our reach without saddling DIRECTV and its customers with any added financial demands."

Last March, DIRECTV launched Fox News' subscription video service Fox Nation as one of its leading SVOD offerings and continues to expand Fox Nation's reach through a free, 60-day trial to current and new customers interested in sampling its content. DIRECTV has more recently added Warner Bros. Discovery's Discovery+ and NBCUniversal's Peacock Premium, offering anyone who subscribes through their DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM account a discount when they purchase those services from DIRECTV. DIRECTV is rapidly adding other similar subscription video services and expects to have more details soon.

The First initially launched on Paramount's Pluto TV in October 2019 and boasts a current lineup of four primary hosts with significant followings gleaned from popular nationally syndicated radio shows and online presence. Daily programs include the afternoon "The Dana Show," featuring popular radio and social media personality Dana Loesch; and primetime series "The Liz Wheeler Show," "No Spin News with Bill O'Reilly," and "I'm Right with Jesse Kelly," hosted by the former Marine and combat veteran.

About DIRECTV - Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service, and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry's best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

