Study Reveals Positive Impact of Web Accessibility on SEO - By AccessibilityChecker.org

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessibilityChecker.org, a leading web accessibility knowledge center, has published the results of a study that explores the relationship between web accessibility and search engine optimization (SEO). The study, titled " Does Web Accessibility Have a Positive Impact on SEO? A Data-Driven Study ," used data from Semrush and BuiltWith to analyze the correlation between accessibility and SEO.

The study found that websites that are fully compliant with web accessibility guidelines have a higher chance of ranking well in search engine results. The research team analyzed the data of 847 websites before and after they became accessible and compliant, and found that organic search traffic tends to grow following accessibility remediation, by an average of 12%

"Our study shows that web accessibility is not only important for people with disabilities, but it also has a positive impact on SEO," said Danny Trichter, Co-Founder of Accessibility Checker. "Websites that are fully accessible to all users, including those with disabilities, have a better chance of ranking well in search engine results. This is a win-win for both business owners and users."

AccessibilityChecker.org urges business owners to prioritize web accessibility not only for the sake of improving their SEO, but also to provide an inclusive and equitable user experience for all visitors. The organization offers a range of free tools, including automated accessibility testing and a color contrast compliance checker, along with professional guides, to assist users on their digital accessibility journey.

