M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Entry into Fort Myers/Naples Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced that it is commencing operations in the Fort Myers/Naples, Florida market and that Kevin Brown has been named Area President.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We are excited to announce that we are commencing operations in the Fort Myers/Naples market. Our existing operations in Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota, Florida have been very successful for many years and opening in Fort Myers/Naples should allow us to build upon that success as we further expand along the southwest coast of Florida. Fort Myers/Naples is a dynamic and growing market and we are excited to have Kevin Brown, a proven leader with more than 15 years of homebuilding experience in the Fort Myers/Naples market, lead us in this effort."

The Company will soon open its first community within the Fort Myers/Naples division, and expects to be open in two additional communities by mid-year.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Orlando and Fort Myers/Naples, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

