Savvas Realize Receives 2022 Supes' Choice Award for Best Learning Management System

Judged by school district superintendents, award program honors the best in K-12 education technology

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its Savvas Realize learning management system (LMS) has received the 2022 Supes' Choice Award from the Institute for Education Innovation, a national school superintendent think tank. Savvas Realize , the K-12 education industry's most innovative LMS, was honored as the "best of the best" in the Learning Management System category.

Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its Savvas Realize learning management system (LMS) has received the 2022 Supes’ Choice Award from the Institute for Education Innovation, a national school superintendent think tank. (PRNewswire)

School district superintendents recognize the value of Savvas Realize, a robust platform meeting all a district's needs.

The Supes' Choice Awards, which recognize the trailblazers and visionaries in today's rapidly growing edtech industry, are the only edtech industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents. Winners in the award program's 14 categories are selected based on their commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity, and engagement.

"We are honored to receive this Supes' Choice Award from the Institute for Education Innovation, as it demonstrates the impact of Savvas Realize in helping to make personalized learning more effective for students while optimizing classroom instruction time for teachers," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "What makes this award so meaningful to us is that school district superintendents recognize the value of Savvas Realize as a robust platform that meets all of a district's needs, from central office tools to classroom curriculum."

Savvas is showcasing its game-changing Savvas Realize LMS to thousands of educators at the national 2023 Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) this week in New Orleans. Attendees can visit Savvas at Booth #2817 to learn more about the Savvas Realize platform and other new innovative products.

The school district leaders who served as Supes' Choice Award judges called Savvas Realize a "powerful platform" with "strong integration" that "provides ease of management across the district."

"Realize's interoperability is crucial to [school] systems that are in digital initiative overload," the superintendents said. "Anything that supports clarity and coherence among educators and rolls up to the district for feedback loops is critical. Having a single vertical integration will provide central administration with a clearer view and simplify experiences for end-users."

A trendsetter among publisher platforms, Savvas Realize is the digital home to Savvas Learning Company's high-quality, rigorous, and research-grounded K-12 programs — all purposefully built for blended learning environments. Teachers can access everything they need with one login, from standards-aligned content and customizable assignments to rich student data and powerful class planning tools. Featuring cutting-edge adaptive technology, it provides data-driven insights to help teachers differentiate instruction and personalized, real-world learning experiences to increase student engagement — all on one easy-to-use platform that enables students to learn anytime, anywhere. Savvas Realize was updated for this school year with powerful enhancements that deliver even greater simplicity, shareability, and seamless interoperability with more than two dozen major edtech tools that school districts use most.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR EDUCATION INNOVATION

The IEI is a national school superintendent think tank that serves as the bridge between district leaders and the K-12 industry to develop solutions to the greatest challenges in public education. For more information, visit Institute for Education Innovation .

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company