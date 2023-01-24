Quest™ Launches NEW Quest Cheese Crackers, A Protein-Forward Snack Made with Real Cheese

Quest Partners with World-Renowned Artist and DJ, Steve Aoki, to Bring Great Tasting, Athlete-Worthy Nutrition to Everyone

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest™, part of The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), is launching new Quest Cheese Crackers in Cheddar Blast, a seasoned crunchy cracker bursting with real cheese flavor, and delivering the kind of crunch consumers crave. With 10g of protein and 5g of net carbs per serving, Quest Cheese Crackers are a savory addition to the robust portfolio of Quest products, all grounded in the brand's mission of providing great taste, and athlete-worthy nutrition for everyone.

To celebrate the new product, Quest is teaming up with Steve Aoki, two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, DJ, producer, Dim Mak Records founder, and loyal Quest fan. Together with Aoki, Quest is launching the #QuestCheeseParty Challenge on TikTok. The Challenge asks consumers to duet with Aoki and show their biggest smile for a chance to win limited edition Dim Mak x Quest merchandise, Quest Cheese Crackers and more.

"I'm often on the road performing all over the world, and I discovered Quest Protein Bars years ago because they were a tasty way to get protein in and fuel my busy lifestyle. I love their new Cheese Crackers as I can snack on these when I'm working and I get a satisfying cheesy crunch with protein to keep my energy up," said Steve Aoki. "I love bringing experiences to fans that incorporate music and authentic self-expression, which is why I'm so excited to kick off the #QuestCheeseParty Challenge."

To enter the Challenge, which begins today and ends on February 14, 2023, consumers should visit tiktok.com/@steveaoki and post a duet with Aoki, showing their cheesiest smile and use the official hashtag #QuestCheeseParty. Consumers must tag @SteveAoki and @QuestNutrition in their post.

Official rules and details at onaquest.co/questcheesepartyrules

"Consumers are focusing on their nutrition and wellness goals, but still want that savory snacking experience," says Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer at Simply Good Foods. "Quest is all about supporting consumers by delivering on taste, while also offering the macros they are seeking. We are excited to launch Quest Cheese Crackers, a cheesy option that satisfies this appetite for snacking, while providing a protein boost without a ton of net carbs."

Quest Cheese Crackers are available in 4ct. multi-packs online at QuestNutrition.com and in-store at retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements, and other product offerings. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink ("RTD") shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Atkins Endulge®, Quest® and Quest Hero™ brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space. For more information, please refer to http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

About Quest

The Quest™ brand brings athlete-worthy nutrition to everyone with complete, high protein products that minimize carbs and sugar while keeping taste at the forefront. The robust product portfolio includes protein bars, salty snacks, ready-to-drink shakes, protein powders, cookies, confectionary products, and frozen foods. A rapidly growing leader in active nutrition Quest products are available online at QuestNutrition.com, e-commerce, and in more than 190,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Quest, visit QuestNutrition.com.

