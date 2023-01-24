Awardco Partners with InHealth Strategies to Offer More Robust Health & Wellness Programs

New partnership provides proven, data-driven employee wellness programs with engaging incentives and rewards.

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco announced today a partnership with inHealth Strategies to encourage health initiatives within organizations and to incentivize and reward employees for participating in health & wellness programs.

This partnership has driven a 128% increase in participation in health and wellness initiatives and a 137% decrease in healthcare costs for one Awardco client.

Partnering with inHealth gives Awardco clients the power to easily create and manage data-driven health and wellness programs through inHealth, all while incentivising and rewarding employees through the Awardco platform.

"Health and wellness has never been more important than it is now for organizations, and Awardco & inHealth are uniquely positioned to help companies seize this opportunity for the betterment of their employees. Collaborating with inHealth means Awardco will be able to provide even more robust health and wellness programs to our customers—programs that are clinically driven, higher touch, and more proactive than a traditional passive opt-in corporate program." - Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO

This decrease in costs is a result of incentivizing participation in programs like:

Health risk assessment and screening

Personalized health reminders

Health and fitness tracking

Interactive challenges

Personalized health coaching

Awardco's unique collaboration with inHealth gives Awardco clients access to a health and wellness strategy that maximizes impact through accurate benchmarking, customized programming, focused reporting, cost savings, and powerful incentives and rewards.

About InHealth Strategies

InHealth is a leader in the value-based health care industry. Their team of clinical experts and data analysts offer evaluation and planning for health solutions, customized wellbeing services, and innovative care models for employers, communities, and health systems.

About Awardco

Awardco incentivizes behavior and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It's the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to be a featured partner with Amazon Business. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit award.co .

