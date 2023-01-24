All-In on AI: How Smart Companies Win Big With Artificial Intelligence

New book by bestselling author Tom Davenport and head of Deloitte's AI business Nitin Mittal provides a guide for business leaders to transform their organizations by fully embracing artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, "All-In on AI" examines how extensive AI adoption offers a distinct competitive advantage to companies across a wide variety of industries. Widespread AI adoption is no longer merely the tech industry's prerogative; small to midsize companies and legacy businesses older than Silicon Valley can also benefit by integrating AI into their business strategies. "All-In on AI" delves into real examples of such companies that have transformed their business models, products, processes, strategies, cultures and more by fully embracing AI.

Tom Davenport – Babson College Information Technology and Management Professor (PRNewswire)

With less than 1% of large companies using AI extensively, the book uncovers and outlines the untapped potential of AI in a quickly accelerating digital world. It draws on the experience of its authors: Tom Davenport, a renowned author, academic, and specialist in business innovation, analytics, and artificial intelligence; and Nitin Mittal, the AI innovation award-winning leader of Deloitte's AI business, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. By analyzing case studies and working with companies that have seen widespread AI integration transform their business, the authors thoroughly illustrate what it means to be "AI fueled," from strategic archetypes for adoption to the human side, technology and data, capabilities, and industry use cases.

"All-In on AI" focuses on the transformative capabilities of aggressive AI adoption, rather than the experiments and narrow deployments that characterize most companies' approaches. The "all in" approach to AI can help companies differentiate themselves from the competition. The book also calls for an assumption of augmentation, in which artificial intelligence and human capabilities can interact in business. It lays out what leaders will need to take into consideration when applying AI broadly across a company's enterprises.

"At Deloitte, we determined that AI would play a major role in our organization's future, and we have invested in embedding AI across our audit, tax, consulting and risk advisory businesses. Our commitment to becoming AI fueled means that our professionals and AI systems work closely and collaboratively, augmenting each other," said Jason Girzadas, Deloitte's managing principal of businesses, global and strategic services. "'All-in on AI' provides a roadmap for any business leader committed to transforming their business through the power of AI."

"All-In on AI" will help readers learn:

How companies with an "all-in" approach to artificial intelligence can transform their business models, operations and customer relationships and differentiate themselves from non-AI powered counterparts.

Why company leadership and culture are fundamental for a successful AI-powered transformation.

How AI can enable new business strategies, process designs and products/services for innovation and growth.

How case-study companies have sustainably achieved AI integration at a large scale.

How to develop ethical AI capabilities through transparency, fairness, reliability, privacy, safety, robustness and more.

Learn more about "All-In On AI" and purchase the book on the website.

About the authors

Tom Davenport is the president's distinguished professor of information technology and management at Babson College, a visiting professor at Oxford University's Saïd Business School, a fellow of the MIT Initiative on the digital economy, and a senior advisor to Deloitte's AI practice. He pioneered the concept of "competing on analytics" with his best-selling 2006 Harvard Business Review article (and his 2007 book by the same name). He has published over 20 books and over 300 articles for Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, and many other publications. He writes columns for Forbes, MIT Sloan Management Review, and the Wall Street Journal. He has been named one of the world's "Top 25 Consultants" by Consulting magazine, one of the top three business/technology analysts in the world by Optimize magazine, one of the 100 most influential people in the IT industry by Ziff-Davis magazines, and one of the world's top 50 business school professors by Fortune magazine. He's also been a LinkedIn Top Voice for both the education and tech sectors.

Nitin Mittal is a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. He currently serves as the U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) strategic growth offering leader. He is the 2019 recipient of the AI Innovator of the Year award at the AI Summit, New York. He specializes in advising clients to achieve competitive advantage through data and AI powered transformations that promote amplified intelligence and enable our clients to make strategic choices and transform ahead of disruption.

Throughout his career, Mittal has served as a trusted advisor on data, analytics and AI and has worked across a number of industry sectors. His primary focus has been working with life sciences and health care clients, implementing large scale data programs that promote organizational intelligence, and the use of advanced analytics and AI to drive insights and business strategy.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Nitin Mittal – US AI Leader for Deloitte Consulting (PRNewswire)

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP