Acme Tools Awarded on Newsweek's Best Online Shops 2023 List

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acme Tools, a leading authorized online retailer of tools and equipment, has been awarded on Newsweek's list of Best Online Shops 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Acme Tools was recognized as a top place to shop online in the DIY, Tools and Supplies category. The awards list was recently announced and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The Best Online Shops 2023 were identified after passing a number of tests based on 51 objective and subjective criteria. Newsweek and Statista performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of over 6,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance and Likelihood of Purchase. From thousands of online retailers evaluated, only 1,000 have been awarded in eight industries and 39 different categories.

"I want to congratulate our entire e-commerce team for earning this award and thank our online customers for their business and positive evaluations," said Shawn Herrick, e-commerce division manager at Acme Tools.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Acme Tools was founded in 1948 in Grand Forks, N.D., and today is an omnichannel premier retailer of tools and equipment with 10 retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, and a leading authorized online retailer offering more than 95,000 products online at AcmeTools.com.

