Estar Medical: The European Patent Office Revokes Two Regenlab PRP Patents

HOLON, Israel, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estar Medical® has been successful in revoking Regenlab's original patent for making platelet rich plasma (PRP) at the European Patent Office (EPO). This ruling follows an earlier decision this month by the Opposition Division of the EPO revoking a different Regenlab PRP patent, as well as a recent judgment by the UK Courts which held the original Regenlab PRP patent to be invalid for lack of novelty and inventive step.

Estar Technologies Ltd. ("Estar Medical") today announced that on January 10, 2023, the Board of Appeal of the EPO has officially revoked Regen Lab SA ("Regenlab") platelet rich plasma (PRP) patent for lack of inventive step. An opposition was filed against Regenlab's European Patent No 2,073,862 B1 in 2017 and this patent was revoked by the Opposition Division following a hearing in Munich in April 2019. Regenlab filed an appeal against this decision and, following a hearing that took place last week, the EPO Board of Appeal has dismissed Regenlab's appeal, confirming the revocation of Regenlab's original PRP patent.

"We are extremely pleased by the EPO ruling", stated Aaron Esteron, the CEO of Estar Medical and a pioneer in the blood separation field, "It has been our position from the start that the Regenlab PRP patent was not valid and should never have been granted. We are happy that both the EPO Opposition Division and Board of Appeal share the same view, just like the UK High Court that also revoked this patent. Estar Medical has remained confident in its position the entire time and it is gratifying to see that confidence affirmed. We believe that this additional win at the EPO, after defeating litigation instigated by Regenlab in Germany, USA and the UK, validates Estar Medical's leadership position in the global PRP, Regenerative Medicine and Autologous Cell Therapy markets."

Earlier this month, on January 4, 2023, the Opposition Division of the EPO revoked another Regenlab PRP patent, European Patent No 3111974 B1 relating to blood collection tubes for the preparation of PRP.

"We are also very pleased by this EPO ruling," added Aaron Esteron. "The revocation of two of Regenlab's invalid patents reaffirms our innovative position and facilitates the further growth and expansion of Estar Medical across the global PRP market."

