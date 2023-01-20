InventHelp Inventor Develops New Packaging for Cannabis Products (LAX-1491)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to smell cannabis and cannabis related products before purchasing and without opening the packages," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented THE CONTACT. My design enables you to quickly and easily differentiate between different cannabis scents."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides modified packaging for cannabis products. In doing so, it allows consumers to experience the scents before purchasing. As a result, it could enhance customer satisfaction and it could increase product marketability. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners and operators of marijuana dispensaries. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

