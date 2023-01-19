Sumitovant Biopharma Helps Identify More Than 80 Peptide Drug Candidates for Neochromosome's Differentiated Manufacturing Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitovant Biopharma, Inc. ("Sumitovant"), a technology-driven biopharmaceutical company accelerating the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics, announced it has identified more than 80 peptide drug candidates for manufacturing, using the company's DrugOME™ computational platform. As part of a collaboration with Neochromosome, Inc. ("Neochromosome"), Sumitovant used extensive natural language processing (NLP) to systematically explore libraries of traditional and non-traditional data sources. The identified protein candidates enable Neochromosome to pursue actionable opportunities for its genome-scale engineering technology and its neoYeast™ protein discovery and manufacturing platform.

"This partnership with Neochromosome is a great example of how we can pair our proprietary artificial intelligence and natural language processing platform DrugOME to accelerate many aspects of scientific research and competitive intelligence," said Bill McMahon, chief algorithmic analytics officer at Sumitovant. "Sumitovant's extensive life-sciences expertise, combined with our in-house technology platforms, provide a unique opportunity for our portfolio assets as well as external partners to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization processes."

Sumitovant's novel technologies allowed Neochromosome to quickly identify the compounds composed of non-canonical amino acids with chemistries not found in nature. Using DrugOME, the collaborators dramatically reduced time and cost, ultimately transforming stakeholder needs into usable information for the development of safer, more effective therapeutics.

"Our collaboration with Sumitovant expedited a typically risky and lengthy process, emphasizing how much more we achieved by leveraging the technologies that Sumitovant has developed and refined in-house over years," said Leslie Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of Neochromosome. "This collaboration enabled us to identify promising peptide drug candidates for neoYeast including those that have the potential to positively impact unmet medical needs. We achieved results that would not have been possible under normal timelines."

DrugOME is Sumitovant's computational ecosystem, enabling strategic analyses to inform the complete picture of a treatment's potential, identifying early discovery targets, a drug's mechanism of action, clinical risks and costs, and selecting an indication – from clinical strategy to development and execution of commercial efforts. By utilizing this platform, alongside Sumitovant's technologists and team of life-sciences experts, Sumitovant has developed a novel approach to drug discovery and development – from research through commercialization.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.



Sumitovant is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical company accelerating development and commercialization of new potential therapies for patients with rare conditions and other diseases. Through our proprietary computing and data platforms, scientific expertise and diverse company portfolio, Sumitovant has supported development of multiple FDA-approved products and a robust pipeline of early- through late-stage investigational assets addressing unmet patient needs in pediatrics, urology, oncology, women's health, specialty respiratory and infectious diseases. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma. Please visit our website www.sumitovant.com for more information on Sumitovant and our portfolio.

About Sumitovant's DrugOME Platform

DrugOME is a computational ecosystem utilizing a proprietary combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and computational algorithms to identify and evaluate data from traditional and non-traditional sources. A proprietary platform licensed from SMP to Sumitovant, DrugOME enables strategic analyses to support specialized research, inform the complete picture of a treatment's potential, identify clinical risks and costs, and select an indication – from clinical strategy to development and execution of commercial efforts. For potential partnering or collaboration efforts, please reach out to Sumitovant at partnering@sumitovant.com.

About Neochromosome, Inc.

Neochromosome is a biotechnology company whose disruptive longDNA™ platform is changing the world of cell engineering. Rather than piecemeal editing of an existing genome, Neochromosome's focus is on the precision delivery of multi-gene pathways, chromosomes, and even whole genomes, designed and built de novo, for eukaryotic cells. Neochromosome, headquartered in New York City, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Opentrons Labworks and is funded by SoftBank and Khosla Ventures. For more information, please visit https://neochromosome.com/#what-we-do .

