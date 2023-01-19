Robotics Provider Exotec Expands Product Portfolio With Three Modular Innovations

New additions to the Skypod system bring Exotec one step closer to becoming an end-to-end provider for automated warehousing solutions.

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec , a global warehouse robotics provider, expands its product portfolio with three innovative solutions: a new conveyor system, an improved picking solution, and new proprietary warehouse software.

Skypath is a modular conveyor system that can reach a maximum throughput of 2,500 totes per hour. The modular design consists of straight, curved, and inclined building blocks that fit most logistic needs and layouts and can easily adapt to customer needs. (PRNewswire)

We're further enabling our customers to run efficient, scalable, and modular warehouses that flex to fit their needs.

As inflation, economic headwinds, and labor shortages continue to place mounting pressure on supply chains, businesses around the world are looking for ways to address their immediate needs while also positioning themselves for an unpredictable future. Increasingly, this means doing more with less.

To help meet these needs, Exotec is releasing a new conveyor system, updated robotic picking solution, and proprietary warehouse software that all perfectly integrate with the Skypod system. Each of these new solutions leverages Exotec's signature modular design allowing customers to meet their dynamic business needs by easily adding new solutions to their existing systems. The new products bring Exotec closer to its vision of warehouses where people work smarter, not harder, through robotics.

Exotec customers who use the Skypod system can also take advantage of the following:

Skypath is a modular conveyor system that can reach a maximum throughput of 2,500 totes per hour. The modular design consists of straight, curved, and inclined building blocks that fit most logistic needs and layouts and can easily adapt to customer needs.

Skypicker is an intelligent picking solution for modern warehouses. It features machine learning-based vision that automatically detects each item's dimensions to intelligently place items in preparation containers in a way that optimizes for the available space and smooth package handling. Improvements to the system allow the Skypicker to reliably reach outputs of up to 600 items per hour.

Deepsky is an end-to-end warehouse software that seamlessly integrates Exotec technology with most warehouse management and control systems as well as third-party automation equipment. It automatically collects data and feeds it into pre-configured dashboards for immediate visibility and optimizes for consistent performance.

"With these innovations, we are further enabling our customers to run efficient, scalable, and modular warehouses that flex to fit their unique needs," says Exotec CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. "Our work with more than 30 industry-leading brands provides us with a unique perspective on the most pressing warehousing needs and allows us to continuously innovate to unlock even more value for our customers."

To learn more about Exotec's innovations or to connect with a sales representative, please visit: www.exotec.com .

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com .

Deepsky is an end-to-end warehouse software that seamlessly integrates Exotec technology with most warehouse management and control systems as well as third-party automation equipment. It automatically collects data and feeds it into pre-configured dashboards for immediate visibility and optimizes for consistent performance. (PRNewswire)

Skypicker is an intelligent picking solution for modern warehouses. It features machine learning-based vision that automatically detects each item’s dimensions to intelligently place items in preparation containers in a way that optimizes for the available space and smooth package handling. Improvements to the system allow the Skypicker to reliably reach outputs of up to 600 items per hour. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Exotec) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exotec