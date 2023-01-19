NTN Automation Launches Linear Motion Configurator, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Linear motion supplier now provides on-demand access for customers to find and configure linear motion products online.

CINCINNATI and FRANKLIN, Wis., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear motion supplier NTN Automation has recently launched an all-new configurator within their NTN Americas website. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the engineering tool provides on-demand access for engineers to find, configure and download the NTN Automation product they need for their design. This service will enable NTN Automation's audience to quickly access CAD product data for use within their projects.

A trusted supplier to a broad selection of industries, NTN Automation is bolstering their reputation by simplifying the process of accessing CAD product data.

"Our goal is to be easy to do business with," Jim Mangan, Vice President of NTN Automation, said. "We work with engineering and maintenance staff at manufacturers every day. We want to make it easier for them to review and download data for any product available."

The tool delivers configured product information in more than 150 native and neutral formats, including configured PDF datasheets.

"This capability is not just for engineers," Alexis Kalpedis, Industrial Automation Marketing Communications Manager at NTN Automation, added. "We're delivering interactive PDF datasheets to enable purchasing departments to see exactly what product they are getting for every configuration. This includes product specs and a 3D model that they can view inside of the PDF. No CAD required."

NTN automation is best known for their product availability, quick ship programs, and application expertise.

"This new feature will help us build upon some of our key differentiators and help our customers quickly find the right product for their project," Kalpedis said. "If customers need more help, our application team can guide them through the process. When they are happy with the product, they can download it any time of day. It's all about getting customers what they need as quickly as possible."

About NTN Automation

NTN Automation provides custom-engineered, turn-key automation solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers' applications. Our linear motion solutions consist of linear axis, profile rails and runner blocks, ball screws, ball bushings and shafting, linear actuators all backed by over 100 years of engineering expertise.

We offer one of the most expansive selections of automation solutions on the market today thanks to our automation engineering team's continuous work to design products that meet the specific requirements of our customers.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

