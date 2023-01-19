Nashville Health Care Council Announces Inaugural Conference for Healthcare Leaders and Innovators

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Health Care Council today announced its inaugural Nashville Healthcare Sessions conference, a weeklong series of events designed to gather forward-thinking healthcare, finance and innovation leaders in an engaging environment. Slated for Sept. 18-22, Nashville Healthcare Sessions will allow attendees from Nashville and across the country to connect in person and spark meaningful conversations about the future of healthcare at scale.

Building on the Council's legacy of convening the brightest minds in healthcare, the conference will feature content and activities that inspire collaboration and entrepreneurship. Set in a city where creativity abounds, Nashville Healthcare Sessions aims to shape healthcare transformation in Nashville and beyond.

"As a key healthcare hub, Nashville is a natural place to launch a large-scale event designed to foster collaboration and accelerate industry advancement," said David Dill, Council board chairman and chairman and chief executive officer of Lifepoint Health. "I believe the connections and conversations that will happen at Nashville Healthcare Sessions will seed solutions to important issues that the healthcare industry faces today and inspire new innovation. I can't wait to see the ideas borne from this week and look forward to how they will shape the future of healthcare."

The Council will kick off the first day of the conference with keynote addresses, panels, small group discussions, fireside chats and networking dinners. Day two will feature half-day finance and innovation tracks led respectively by Barclays and Walgreens Boots Alliance. On the remaining three days of the conference, each attendee will have the opportunity to curate a unique experience by selecting from a menu of events hosted by Council member organizations, non-profit groups and healthcare associations including Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation (WBL). Presenting sponsors include Brookdale Senior Living, Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Lifepoint Health.

"Nashville Healthcare Sessions will showcase the unique spirit of collaboration that's made our city a healthcare capital," said Council President Apryl Childs-Potter. "Healthcare is evolving faster than ever and there is no better time to bring leaders, innovators and investors together to shape the future of our industry. This will be the industry conference where relationships are solidified, partnerships are announced and products are launched."

Nashville is home to 2 million residents, 400 healthcare companies – in addition to 500 professional service firms providing expertise to the industry – and 18 publicly traded healthcare organizations that contribute $95 billion to the nation's economy, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Council's annual report. Nashville is ranked the twenty-third largest city in the United States, the second-fastest growing city for jobs and fourth-fastest growing in population.

Registration will be available mid-February. Learn more about the Nashville Healthcare Sessions event on the Council's website.

