Covenant High Plains Surgery Center awarded "Best of the West" Outpatient Surgery Center second year in a row

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) was again recognized as the Best Outpatient Surgery Center in the annual Best of the West event sponsored by KCBD NewsChannel 11. The award caps a second year of outstanding achievements by the staff at both CHPSC locations.

Newsweek again ranked the CHPSC facility on 22nd Street #1 in West Texas and in the top 5% nationally in America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) for 2023 in October, the same year that it became the area's first ASC to launch a DaVinci robotic general surgery program.

CHPSC's Quaker Avenue facility became one of only three ASCs in the nation to earn Aetna's Institute of Quality recognition for its Bariatric Surgery program in September, following its 2021 Center of Excellence accreditation by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and Blue Distinction® Center designation by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It also became the first freestanding surgery center in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement in 2021 using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot.

"Credit goes to the entire team for keeping patients safe and happy," stated CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA, CASC, "and to the leaders who support them, especially Medical Director Dr. Phillip Scolaro, Clinical Director Olga Lara and Clinical Manager Norma Arismendez at our Quaker Avenue campus, Clinical Director Deidre Frizzell and Clinical Manager Tiffiany Burgess at our 22nd Street center, and Business Office Manager Leslie Ramos covering both sites. This recognition is truly theirs."

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas with joint-venture partners Covenant Health System and National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP). Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, CHPSC runs 14 operating and procedure rooms with more than a hundred physicians on staff. CHPSC features robotic general surgery and total joint replacement programs, as well as advanced surgical treatment options in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

