LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Tymber Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, broke ground for the construction of Integra Tymber Creek, a high-end, multifamily community in Daytona Beach, Florida.

LandSouth has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with Integra Land Company. Now, the two will work together to bring Integra Tymber Creek to life. The five-building, garden-style community is scheduled for completion in late 2024 and will be located at 2619 LPGA Boulevard.

"We are honored to continue our relationship with Integra Land Company, and we're excited to bring Integra Tymber Creek to the Daytona Beach area," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "Daytona Beach continues to grow, and Integra Tymber Creek will provide much-needed luxury living to current and future residents."

Greg Donahue is the LandSouth project manager for Integra Tymber Creek, and Rodney Richmond will serve as the superintendent. ACi Architects is the architecture firm for Integra Tymber Creek.

Integra Tymber Creek will offer 311 units in the four-story development. Residents can choose from 12 unique floor plans, one, two, or three bedrooms, with one or two bathrooms. Residents will also be able to enjoy several amenities, including a pool, cabana, clubhouse, and dog park. Integra Tymber Creek will also offer proximity to all the great entertainment and recreation of Daytona Beach.

"LandSouth and Integra Land Company have consistently brought beautiful communities to life," Greg Donahue, the Integra Tymber Creek project manager, shared. "We're thrilled to get started on Integra Tymber Creek and bring another best-in-class community to Daytona Beach."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Tymber Creek. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units.

