Former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Joins Michael Best

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is excited to announce he is joining the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP as a Partner and Michael Best Strategies LLC (Strategies) as a Principal. Bush will lead efforts to bolster the firm's corporate, litigation and consulting practices in Texas. He will serve as a strategic advisor on a variety of issues, including commercial real estate; investment fund formation and compliance; administrative law, public-private partnerships, and economic development.

"I'm thrilled to continue my work in service to fast-growing and dynamic clients in Texas and the rest of the nation as part of Michael Best's team," Bush said. "Michael Best's focus on the critical issues facing Texas and the nation at large combined with their exceptional team of talented lawyers and advisory experts make for the perfect platform to continue serving the American people."

David Crass, Managing Partner of Michael Best & Friedrich in Washington, D.C., said, "Michael Best is focused on bringing in the top talent to secure wins for our clients. We're thrilled to welcome George P. Bush to our team and excited to get to work for our clients across the country."

Rob Marchant, President of Michael Best Strategies, said, "The Michael Best team gets results for clients in Washington D.C. and across the country because we understand business, law, and public policy. We are thrilled that George has decided to join us. He is a dedicated public servant and successful attorney and businessperson. I am excited to see the success he drives for our clients, whether in Texas, Washington D.C. or elsewhere."

Bush is a native-born Texan, a graduate of Rice University and the University of Texas Law School. A military veteran, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 10 years and completed an 8-month tour in Afghanistan. A former businessman, Bush cut his professional teeth in the oil and gas and real estate industries.

In 2014, Bush was elected as the 28th Texas Land Commissioner and overwhelmingly re-elected in 2018. During his two terms in office, he built a track record of success collaborating with local, state, and federal officials to make government work better for the citizens of Texas.

Through his leadership of the Texas General Land Office, Bush helped thousands of Texans recover from natural disasters, funded Texas public education through the Permanent School Fund, provided benefits to Texas veterans, and preserved the Alamo, vast Texas coastline, and other state-owned lands for future generations of Texans. He also fought to protect the oil and gas industry from federal overreach and bureaucratic rulemaking – and won.

Bush is the grandson of President George H.W. Bush, the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the nephew of President George W. Bush. He lives in Austin with his wife, Amanda, and their two sons.

About Michael Best & Friedrich and Michael Best Strategies

Michael Best is dedicated to our client's success. We're a full-service law firm with more than 350 lawyers and technical professionals who work in collaborative, interdisciplinary practices to serve clients around the world. Our Strategies team is a full service firm helping clients accelerate their success through a combination of strategic business consulting, lobbying, government relations, public affairs, communications and legal representation. The firm has thrived by providing a diverse team of professionals with experience, skills and relationships necessary to help each client achieve their goals more quickly and fully. Michael Best has nationwide reach with offices across several states and the District of Columbia.

