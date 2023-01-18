Alpha Motor Corporation: Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) has just announced its EV campaign for 2023, "Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity." At present, Alpha is actively developing its EVs to enter the mass market and contribute to mass adoption trends.

"As fossil fuels dominate our energy sources today, we have been living beyond our ecological means. Since Alpha's introduction in 2020, the demand for our cars has continuously increased because EVs are needed by people around the world. We are committed to bringing our EVs to the market and helping to ensure a sustainable future for humanity," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

In a recent announcement by Alpha, the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office granted multiple design patent allowances and an issuance for Alpha's electric vehicle system technology. With its EVs gaining significant popularity, Alpha is well-positioned to achieve mass commercialization.

Through its award-winning EVs, Alpha has consistently demonstrated its execution ability. Alpha's team carries decades of OEM experience and supported by an Advisory Board of top executive leaders from automotive and semiconductor industries. Just last year, the company announced its partnership with UHI, to manufacture Alpha's production ready vehicles from its 406,000-acre plant situated in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Beyond just the creation of mobility solutions, Alpha has joined forces with OEM-level partners including engineering powerhouse, HTI, to boost speed-to-market efficiency, which gives Alpha a unique advantage to swiftly fulfill market demand. Alpha is collaboratively bringing focus to a greener and healthier future for both the industry and consumers worldwide.

"Simply put at Alpha, we build EVs because we love seeing people enjoy them, and we are passionate about every step of our process. We look forward to moving humanity together with our supporters," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

As part of Alpha's campaign to raise support for electrification of cars, the company released a set of Limited-Edition Prints of its electric vehicles, now available at https://www.alphamotorinc.com/gallery.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.

