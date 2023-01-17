STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 dividends to holders of its common stock.

STAG Industrial Logo. (PRNewsFoto/STAG Industrial, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The tax treatment for the common stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 COMMON DISTRIBUTIONS CUSIP # 8524J 102











Ticker Symbol: STAG











Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share 2022 Ordinary

Taxable Dividends 2022 Capital

Gain Distribution (3)(4) 2022 Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain (1) 2022 Return of

Capital Per Share Section 199A

Dividends (2) 12/31/21 01/18/22 $0.120833 $0.097093 $0.010063 $0.001180 $0.013677 $0.097093 01/31/22 02/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 02/28/22 03/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 03/31/22 04/18/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 04/29/22 05/16/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 05/31/22 06/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 06/30/22 07/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 07/29/22 08/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 08/31/22 09/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 09/30/22 10/17/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 10/31/22 11/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 11/30/22 12/15/22 $0.121667 $0.097763 $0.010133 $0.001188 $0.013771 $0.097763 12/30/22 01/17/23











Total

$1.459170 $1.172486 $0.121526 $0.014248 $0.165158 $1.172486



(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution. (2) The amount reported as Ordinary Taxable Dividends is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A. (3) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 100% of the total Capital Gain Distribution to shareholders for tax year ended December 31, 2022. (4) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), STAG Industrial, Inc. is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2022 distributions, since all capital gain dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.



The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2022. The December 2022 monthly common stock dividend that was declared on October 12, 2022, and paid on January 17, 2023, of $0.121667 per share will be considered a dividend attributable to 2023 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consists of 563 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.6 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.