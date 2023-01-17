RASi, A Lexitas Company, Announces Acquisition of HIQ & TRAC

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. ("RASi"), a Lexitas Company, announced its acquisition of both HIQ Corporate Services, Inc. ("HIQ") and TRAC - The Registered Agent Company ("TRAC"). TRAC has been providing registered agent and independent director services throughout the U.S. since 1990. HIQ is a premier Maryland-based National Corporate, UCC & Lien services provider as well as a nationwide registered agent Company for over 30 plus years. The joining of forces of HIQ and TRAC with RASi now further solidifies their collaboration and brings together more than 75 years of collective industry experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas) (PRNewswire)

"I am overjoyed to have a group of such talented individuals joining our team with their vast experience and proven commitment to quality service. Together, we will continue to build on that promise while expanding on relevant service and technology offerings," said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi.

James Strott, Chief Executive Officer of TRAC and HIQ, stated, "We are excited to become part of the Lexitas family of companies. We share the same vision and values in the fulfillment of servicing our customers. By joining the RASi division, we can streamline services to our law firm and registered agent clients and provide additional compliance services."

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing, and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC, and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/ and https://tracagents.com/ and http://www.hiq-agents.com/ .

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, registered agent, process service, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexitas