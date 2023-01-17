Quilter Investors Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Quilter Investors Limited, the fund management arm of Quilter Plc, has extended its long-term transfer agency relationship with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS).

Quilter Investors specialises in the creation and management of multi-asset investment portfolios. SS&C first started working with Quilter Investors in 2014.

"We are pleased to continue our long standing relationship with SS&C," said Nicola Stronach, Operations Director, Quilter Investors Ltd. "As a leading U.K. fund manager specializing in multi-asset solutions, we aim to provide financial advisers with the latest investment management tools to simplify running their business. With a unique and differentiated process, SS&C has continuously invested in its account management, customer communications and reporting technology. We look forward to continuing our partnership."

"We are delighted to have been chosen to further provide Quilter Investors Limited with U.K. Distribution and Investor technology and services solutions in supporting their OEIC range of funds," said Spencer Baum, Head of Client Service and Management at SS&C GIDS. "The relationship extension further solidifies our strong partnership. We are committed to delivering industry-leading service levels to aid Quilter Investors in their retention and capture of new assets through multiple distribution channels."

About Quilter plc

Quilter plc is a leading wealth management business, helping to create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow.

Quilter plc oversees £96.9 billion in customer investments (as at 30 September 2022).

It has an adviser and customer offering spanning financial advice, investment platforms, multi-asset investment solutions and discretionary fund management.

The business is comprised of two segments: Affluent and High Net Worth.

Affluent encompasses the financial planning businesses, Quilter Financial Planning, the Quilter investment platform and Quilter Investors, the Multi-asset investment solutions business.

High Net Worth includes the discretionary fund management business, Quilter Cheviot, together with Quilter Private Client Advisers.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

