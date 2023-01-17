Pancreatic cancer patients in Ukraine treated with Tumour Specific Electroporation™ (TSE) are continuing to improve

Scandinavian ChemoTech has received a new report from Ulis Hospital Ukraine, which states that the quality of life of the treated pancreatic cancer patients continues to improve in the fifth month of treatment.

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of specialists at Ulis Hospital in Ukraine have recently reported that the quality of life of the two pancreatic cancer patients treated with TSE in September 2022 continues to improve. These two unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer patients had both received TSE treatments in combination with a low dose of chemotherapy, using ChemoTech's IQwave™ device.

In the follow-up CT scans, the patients had shown almost a 50% decrease in tumour mass. Both patients are ambulatory and capable of self-care with no pain and are not on analgesics.

After seeing the promising achieved results, the Ulis Hospital team will continue to perform treatments on similar cases and has also invited cancer researchers internationally to join hands and take this treatment forward.

A press conference is planned in the coming weeks by Ulis researchers to interact with the media and attract other researchers to collaborate and explore the full potential of the novel TSE technology.

"Almost five months after treatment the response of our patients seems lasting and we are optimistic that it can sustain for many more months, with a positive impact on overall survival. We would like to invite cancer researchers internationally to join hands with us in our pursuit of exploring the TSE technology further, possibly in combination with immune-oncology drugs. "- says Professor Alexei Kovalev Ulis Hospital

"We are optimistic and the medical team at ChemoTech will continue to observe the data meticulously for safety, efficacy, and additional indications." - says Dr Suhail Mufti, Medical Director at Scandinavian ChemoTech

About Tumour Specific Electroporation™ - TSE

TSE is a patented tumour-specific technology that is developed to improve the uptake of low doses of chemotherapy with at least 1000 times higher infiltration. The TSE adapts the electrical field to avoid unwanted destruction of both cancerous and healthy tissue. It has been shown to reduce necrosis and tissue damage, as well as change the cellular characteristics in the tumours to be eligible for immune responses.

The pancreatic cancer cases in Ukraine were performed under open surgery in combination with a very low dose of Bleomycin. ChemoTech's' target for the next 2-3 years is to combine TSE with a laparoscopic or robotic solution to enable to treat deep-seated tumours multiple times.

