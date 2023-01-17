Morton Salt and Stan's Donuts come together to serve up the exclusive 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' Donut

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morton Salt is introducing a limited-edition Salted Caramel Old Fashioned Donut with Morton® Coarse Sea Salt available at Stan's Donuts & Coffee Chicagoland locations and online from January 18 – January 31, 2023.

Sure to be an instant classic, this donut features Stan's traditional Old Fashioned recipe flavored with caramel and topped with a caramel glaze, finished with Morton® Coarse Sea Salt to achieve the perfect combination of sweet and savory. Morton's Coarse Sea Salt which forms from the natural evaporation of saltwater from the wind and the sun, bursts with texture, flavor, and character.

"We're very excited to collaborate with Stan's Donuts to offer this delicious, one-of-a-kind treat to our fans and customers as we begin to celebrate Morton Salt's 175th anniversary," said Kristin Edstrom, Senior Brand Licensing Manager for Morton Salt. "Since 1848, Morton Salt has remained a trusted authority in salt in North America. Stan's Donuts, known for its highly inventive and tasty donut selections, has done a great job honoring our rich heritage through this thoughtful and timeless donut concept."

"It's an honor to partner with Morton Salt, an iconic brand who shares our passion for enhancing the joy and sweetness in everyday moments," shared Rich Labriola, founder of Stan's Donuts & Coffee. "Our teams' mutual dedication to detail, quality, and consistency make this a natural partnership."

The Salted Caramel Old Fashioned Donut with Morton® Coarse Sea Salt will be available at all 15 Stan's Donuts Chicagoland locations with a specialty price of $3.25 per donut. Visit www.stansdonuts.com for location information. The donuts can also be ordered and delivered right to your door nationwide on Stan's Goldbelly website January 18 - January 31, 2023 (minimum order of one dozen).

About Morton Salt , Inc.

Morton Salt, Inc. is a trusted authority in salt in North America. The iconic Morton® brand, coupled with the broadest footprint in the industry, has made the company a leader since 1848. Morton produces salt for culinary, water softening, household, road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and numerous other uses. Headquartered in Chicago, Morton Salt with its affiliates in the Bahamas and Canada are committed to safety, quality, and service in the communities in which it operates. www.mortonsalt.com

About Stan's Donuts and Coffee

Stan's Coffee and Donuts serves up freshly made donuts of extraordinary flavors and textures and an excellent cup of Joe. Master Baker Rich Labriola of Labriola Bakery Company opened the first Stan's Donuts & Coffee in Chicago in 2014, the result of a friendship and partnership with Stan Berman, founder of the iconic Los Angeles shop that bears his name. Since then, Stan's has grown to 15 shops in the Chicago area, serving a vast array of award-winning donuts, coffee, dunkable cookies, specialty drinks and whimsical experiences. Stan's ships nationwide via Goldbelly.com and doles out sweet rewards to its devoted fans via the Stans Loyalty App. For more information, visit Stan's Donuts | Coffee, Donut Shop in Illinois (stansdonuts.com)and follow Stan's on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

