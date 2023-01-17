Mobile Core Network Market to Reach over $50 billion by 2027, According to Dell'Oro Group

39 MNOs Have Commercially Launched 5G SA eMMB Networks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2027. At the close of 2022, we identified 39 MNOs that have commercially launched 5G SA eMMB networks.

"The MNC and MEC market revenues are expected to grow at a 2 percent CAGR (2022-2027). We expect the MCN market for the China region to reach maturity first—due to its early start on 5G SA deployments—and is projected to have -4 percent CAGR throughout the forecast period," stated Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The worldwide market, excluding China, is projected to have a 3 percent CAGR. The Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Europe, Middle, East, and Africa (EMEA) region are expected to have the highest CAGRs throughout the forecast period as MNOs accelerate the deployments of 5G SA networks and expand their respective coverage footprints.

"Reliance Jio, China Telecom-Macau, and Globe Telecom were new MNOs added to the list of 39 MNOs launching 5G SA eMMB networks in the fourth quarter of 2022. Reliance Jio has announced a very aggressive deployment schedule to cover most of India by the end of 2023. In addition, AT&T and Verizon plan large expansions to their 5G SA coverage in 2023, raising the projected Y/Y growth rate for the total MCN and MEC market for 2023 higher than 2022," added Bolan.

Additional highlights from the January 2023 MCN and MEC 5-Year forecast report:

The MEC segment of the MCN market will have the highest CAGR, followed by the 5G MCN market and the IMS Core market.

As networks migrate to 5G SA, the 4G MCN market is expected to decline at a double-digit percentage CAGR.

