Public Charter School Fair to Connect Educators, Families in School Choice Week Celebration

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From visual arts schools to math and science academies, more than two dozen North Carolina public charter schools will showcase what makes them a good fit for families at a school fair in High Point on Saturday, Jan. 21.

All families are invited to jumpstart their search for next school year at the free community event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Blue Heron Event Venue.

Parents can sip coffee while meeting school representatives and learning about the variety of local public charter options serving children from kindergarten through high school. Meanwhile, children can enjoy a photo booth, face painting, balloon art, raffle prizes, cookies, and lemonade.

This event is expected to draw more than 300 attendees and is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Simultaneously with the High Point event, school fairs will be taking place in more than a dozen U.S. cities nationwide, including Las Vegas, Orlando, and Colorado Springs.

"Our schools are excited to showcase their unique educational programing. There is a school to meet your child's needs. Come see for yourself what North Carolina public charter schools have to offer," said Rhonda Dillingham, executive director of the NC Association for Public Charter Schools.

This event is hosted by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, which exists to advance quality educational opportunities for all North Carolina children by supporting and expanding successful charter schools.

The Blue Heron Event Venue is located at 4130 Mendenhall Oaks Pkwy.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

