Snow Joe® Breaks The Ice For Winter 2023 With Its Innovative Impact-Reducing Steel Ice Chopper

High-quality steel craftsmanship and spring-loaded, shock-absorbing design make for the most efficient ice chopper to date

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe, America's #1 brand of snow throwers, debuts its latest ice-breaking innovation: the 7-inch Spring-Loaded Impact-Reducing Steel Ice Chopper with Shock-Absorbing Handle. Engineered to alleviate the painstaking task of chopping hard-packed ice, the Snow Joe Ice Chopper features a unique spring-loaded, durable poly handle with a reinforced, D-ring grip to absorb the shock from ice chopping and reduce the strain on both your wrists and shoulders. Its durable, 7-inch carbon steel chopper blade and heavy-duty, 39.7-inch steel shaft offer control and precision to swiftly scrape, slice, dice and break through layers of tough ice and hard-packed snow on driveways, decks, steps, sidewalks, patios, and more!

"This is no ordinary ice chopper...consumers can break ice smarter, not harder, all winter long." - Paul Riley, Jr. , COO

"This is no ordinary ice chopper," says Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe. "With its state-of-the-art steel construction and the significant ease of the spring-loaded, shock-absorbing handle, consumers can break ice smarter, not harder, all winter long."

Weighing only 3.2 pounds, the Snow Joe Ice Chopper is easy to maneuver and stores compactly. Plus, it comes with a complete two-year warranty, so consumers can enjoy strain- and pain-free ice removal around their homes, yards, gardens, and garages for seasons to come.

To date, the Snow Joe Chopper has garnered over 3,700 reviews with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, earning Amazon's choice for best ice chopper! So, when it comes to ice, don't play nice—Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the Snow Joe 7-inch Spring-Loaded Impact-Reducing Steel Ice Chopper with Shock-Absorbing Handle, available while supplies last at snowjoe.com and Amazon.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore, any season. For more information, visit https://snowjoe.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

