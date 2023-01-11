Society of Information Display Announces 2023 Board of Directors

Industry notables forge future for prestigious organization

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce its 2023 board of directors. SID is the only professional organization dedicated to the worldwide electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market.

The SID Board of Directors consists of the elected officers (president, president-elect, treasurer, secretary), the immediate past president and seven regional vice presidents. Together, these leaders form and execute the vision of the organization through a multitude of activities, including global conferences, symposia, and career development and learning opportunities that propagate and support today's innovations and tomorrow's discoveries that affect the way we live, work and play.

The 2023 Board of Directors are:

Executive Board Office Takatoshi Tsujimura, General Manager OLED Business Unit, Konica Minolta Past President Achintya Bhowmik, CTO and EVP of Engineering, Starkey; Adjunct Professor, Stanford University President Ioannis (John) Kymissis, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Columbia University President-Elect Qun (Frank ) Yan, Professor of Fuzhou University Treasurer Harit Doshi, President and CEO at Omniply Technologies Inc. Secretary

Regional Vice Presidents

Bryan Chan, Senior Director, E Ink Corporation Regional Vice President, Bay Area Samantha Phenix, Chair, AVIXA Regional Vice President, Pacific and South Americas Marina Kondakova, Director, Device Formulations, OLEDWorks Regional Vice President, East Americas Norbert Fruehauf, Chair/Display Technology, University of Stuttgart Regional Vice President, Europe Haruhiko Okumura, Chief Research Scientist, Toshiba Corporation Regional Vice President, Japan Junbiao Peng, Professor, Dean, School of Materials Science and Engineering, South China University of Technology Regional Vice President, Cross Strait Hyun Jae Kim, Professor at Yonsei University Regional Vice President, remaining regions in Asia

Executive officers serve two-year terms, and require a 10-year commitment before ascending to their role. Regional vice presidents may serve two terms for a total of four years, and stand for election every year.

SID currently has 5,251 members, with 27 chapters and 13 student branches throughout the world.

Among SID's most anticipated annual events is Display Week. Display Week is considered the world's largest technical symposium and exhibition for emerging technologies in the high-growth global electronic display and visual information industries. Display Week 2023, SID's 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries, and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems, and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

