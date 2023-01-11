50/50 Thursdays
AGROFRESH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. - AGFS

Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the agreement between AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: AGFS) and Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue a transaction pursuant to which Paine Schwartz would acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the Company ("Common Stock") for $3.00 per share in cash, subject to the creation of a definitive agreement..

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)(PRNewswire)

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the agreement, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-agfs/ to learn more.

