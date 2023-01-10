Wolf Home Products Launches Premier Artisan Cabinet Line

Introducing a new, flagship cabinet line that makes a distinctive design statement

YORK, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the launch of Wolf Artisan™, a premier, curated collection of semi-custom cabinetry.

Wolf Artisan cabinets can be modified within one-sixteenth of an inch for a precise fit and finish, making it a near-custom solution for homeowners. Available in 23 finish and stain options, 18 door styles, and five wood species, this distinctive line is crafted to offer solutions for varying design preferences with countless decorative and storage options.

Each Wolf Artisan cabinet is built with singular craftmanship and features that are anything but standard, including:

Solid-wood dovetail drawers

Soft-close drawers and doors

I-Beam construction

Deep drawer boxes with full-extension

"Today's consumers want to create statement spaces within their homes that deliver the functionality they expect, and Wolf Artisan checks both of those boxes seamlessly," said Brandon Pacifico, Senior Vice President of Sales, Kitchen & Bath at Wolf Home Products. "This top-tier, semi-custom line is a key piece of our portfolio, giving consumers a curated collection that is as practical as it is upscale. Wolf Artisan provides beautiful storage solutions that can elevate any space, reflect varying design aesthetics and satisfy organizational needs."

This unique collection of cabinets can be customized with intentional touches from top to bottom – everything from varying moulding and leg options, unique corner storage solutions and over 35 drawer storage and pullout options. Providing a space and solution for everything, Wolf Artisan cabinets offer innovative ideas that are both stylish and functional.

The Wolf Artisan launch expands Wolf Home Products' portfolio, offering contractors, builders and designers a diverse array of products that meet the unique needs of their customers. In addition to cabinetry, Wolf Home Products distributes vanity tops, showers, railing, decking, and more.

Learn more about Wolf Artisan and discover Wolf Home Products' extensive selection of home building products.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

