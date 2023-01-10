Unleashed Brands Companies Secure Top Rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the leading youth enrichment growth-focused platform, has four of its brands – Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, and Premier Martial Arts - ranked in the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.

The 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Urban Air at No. 98, Premier Martial Arts at No. 140, Snapology at No. 321, and The Little Gym at No. 489. Additionally, Urban Air secures the No. 1 ranking in the Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers category for the fifth year running, along with Premier Martial Arts receiving its first-ever spot on the prestigious list being ranked as No. 1 in the Children's Fitness Programs category. Each of the brands was selected for their individual strengths, demonstrating the diversity of Unleashed Brands, and showcasing how the youth enrichment platform continues to encompass the top children-focused brands in the franchise industry.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Unleashed Brands' large presence on the ranking is a testament to its strength in the franchise industry.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

To learn more about franchising with Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit unleashedbrands.com.

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

