NTT DATA Business Solutions Partners with Aviatrix for Business-Critical Cloud Networking Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced NTT DATA Business Solutions has deployed the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform as the technology underlying the Cloud Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). NTT DATA Business Solutions leverages Aviatrix to deliver business-critical SAP application services for enterprise customers and to overcome the networking, security, visibility, and multicloud limitations of native Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and/or Google Cloud services.

"Migrating business-critical enterprise applications, such as SAP, to the cloud requires business-critical cloud infrastructure and expertise," said Andrie Jumari, Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services Malaysia, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "Our service infrastructure operations teams will support multiple cloud providers in a consistent way, with advanced capabilities not available across cloud providers. Aviatrix allows us to deliver a cloud NaaS to support enterprise SAP deployments in a unique way, like increasing customer satisfaction and SAP application up-time."

The Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform offers service providers – both private, who manage multiple internal corporate lines of businesses, and public, who manage external customers – the advanced networking, security, and operational visibility they require to support business-critical applications. While cloud networking is often considered transparent by cloud consumers, infrastructure operations teams recognize the need for specialized expertise and underlying technology to deliver the agility, response times, and application uptime that business units and customers expect from cloud services.

"Multicloud networking is fundamental to enterprise cloud infrastructure today," said Nauman Mustafa, Vice President of Business Development and Global Service Provider Partners at Aviatrix. "NTT DATA Business Solutions is a globally recognized solution provider, delivering proven solutions for business-critical enterprise SAP applications in the cloud. It has been a pleasure working with our partners at NTT DATA Business Solutions to architect, deploy, and operate their cloud NaaS infrastructure in support of their Intelligent Enterprise SAP services."

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multicloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

