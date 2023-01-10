Kroger Celebrates 10 Years of Simple Truth®

America's #1 Organic and Free From brand reaches 10-year milestone, crediting success to accessibility and simple ingredients

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared its $3+ billion Simple Truth® brand is marking its tenth anniversary, celebrating a decade of offering customers affordable and unique foods made with simple ingredients.

"A decade ago, Simple Truth was born when we identified that our customers wanted a simpler way to shop for Free From and Organic products," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands. "The mission we started with 10 years ago remains our promise today – to offer delicious foods that are Free From 101 artificial ingredients our customers do not want in their products at an accessible price. During the past 10 years, Simple Truth® stayed true to that commitment, making it a customer favorite and America's number one Organic and Free From Brand. We are so proud of all we have achieved together and even more excited about what is ahead for Simple Truth®."

Offering more than 1,500 unique items, Simple Truth® promises customers products that are Free From unwanted ingredients, including more than 101 artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. The brand's products contain no artificial ingredients and offer minimally processed, naturally raised meats that are fed a 100% vegetarian diet, without antibiotics or added hormones. Simple Truth® Certified Organic products are produced by organic growers and handlers certified by agencies and organizations accredited by the USDA, free from synthetic fertilizers and genetic engineering.

This month the grocer is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the brand by offering customers 10X Fuel Points on all Simple Truth® Free From and Organic purchases with a digital coupon from January 18-31. Customers can also look forward to Simple Truth® special offers, a 5X digital event for natural and organic items, unique and healthy recipes and even more new Simple Truth® products curated for customers–continuing to make it the easiest choice for Free From & Organic food, household and beauty products.

Customer's Simple Truth® most loved items of the decade include:

Organic Garbanzo Beans

Mixed Berry Granola

Organic Apple Juice

Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

Organic Whole White Mushrooms

Natural Cage Free Large Brown Eggs

Organic Mixed Vegetables

Exotic Vegetable Chips

Organic 100% Whole Wheat Penne Rigate

Organic Baby Spring Mix

Each year, more than half of Kroger customers—over 30 million households—shop the Simple Truth® brand, purchasing products that make it easier to feed their families affordable natural and organic foods made with simple ingredients.

Customers can get their favorite Simple Truth® items by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Now through January 26, Boost members can enjoy buy one, get one free on Simple Truth® Nuts (6-10 oz., any variety), with a Boost member exclusive digital coupon. Eligible customers can now try the Boost by Kroger Plus membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

