Avestar Capital Appoints Shilpa Mullan Konduri as President

Global Wealth management advisory firm Avestar Capital's President Shilpa Mullan Konduri, an Indian-American set to drive company growth.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Atash Holdings announces Shilpa Konduri Mullan as the President of the subsidiary - Avestar Capital. The decision to create an entirely new role of President comes as the firm transitions from a start-up phase to a growth phase with a long-term plan.

Avestar Capital LLC (PRNewswire)

Shilpa's responsibilities as President include making key decisions related to business strategy, compliance, talent management, and corporate governance. As a Director on the Board of Atash Holdings, Shilpa will also be involved in new initiatives to enhance the firm's partnership with technology partners to improve the digital ecosystem. Being born in India and raised in the U.S, gives her a unique understanding of the cultural nuances and sensibilities with regard to cross-border financial planning.

Xerxes Mullan, Founder, and Chairman of Atash Holdings and a member of the Board of Directors says, "Our vision is to cater to the growing wealth in the South Asian diaspora and women are increasingly joining men in this high-net-worth cohort. I have always believed that a gender-diverse team adds more value to any industry."

Xerxes further adds, "As an Indian-American woman herself with experience in the cross-border business, Shilpa ticks all the right boxes to meet our goals. Since joining Avestar Capital in 2019, Shilpa has enhanced client experience and created the company's best practices by streamlining the onboarding, servicing, and investment process for organic growth."

Shilpa's previous experience of two decades in sales and running client service teams makes her the perfect fit for Avestar Capital's next leg of the growth journey. The Board has brought on Shilpa to scale operational excellence and looks forward to high-impact revenue and profitability results in the future.

"With Shilpa leading the team, we look forward to a robust compliance-driven operation", stated Stacey Gillespie, Chief Compliance Officer of Avestar Capital.

