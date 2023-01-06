MACH Alliance Announces New Member Adyen

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today that Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has become its latest new member.

Adyen provides end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights and financial products in a single global solution for customers like Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay and Microsoft.

The announcement is the latest signal of continued momentum for the Alliance and the first of its new members to be named in 2023. The Alliance now boasts over 70 member companies in addition to its growing list of ambassadors , or individual practitioners, which include CTOs and other senior digital leaders from companies like Sephora, Puma, Costa Coffee, Google, Amazon and more.

"As MACH Alliance continues to expand in numbers, we are holding true to our high certification standards and finding that not only do more companies meet them, but the size, scope and reputations of those companies is adding incredible weight to our movement," said Casper Rasmussen, MACH Alliance president. "Without modern players like Adyen, brands and businesses wouldn't be able to sustain the pace of disruption we're currently experiencing. They're integral to realizing unified commerce for retailers, and an enabler of digital innovation in the truest form."

"Joining the MACH Alliance is a natural move for us, as our success hinges on the strength and flexibility of our digital backbone, of which MACH solutions are foundational," said Brian McDonnell, Senior Vice President, Partnerships at Adyen. "Unified commerce for retailers and other players in the fintech space wouldn't be possible with legacy technology. We believe the MACH framework is the standard that will change the game for how businesses connect, transact and grow."

A MACH architecture, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless, gives companies a deeper level of agility, allowing them to deliver new features to customers at speed. All members of the MACH Alliance meet a stringent set of certification standards . To become an Alliance member and carry the MACH Certified seal, a company must be in full compliance.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

