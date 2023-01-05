King & Spalding Recruits Restructuring Partner Michael Fishel in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has added restructuring lawyer Michael Fishel as a partner in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group in Houston.

Michael Fishel (PRNewswire)

Fishel advises both debtor and creditor clients through complex Chapter 11 restructurings, out-of-court reorganizations and refinancings, and contested business litigation proceedings. He has worked on restructuring matters across a variety of industries and has particular experience in the energy industry.

"Michael is a rising star in restructuring, and our lawyers have seen first-hand his experience and acumen while working across the table from him on multiple complex matters," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "As the global economy enters a period of uncertainty, our clients want to know they have the brightest and best restructuring lawyers on hand to help. Michael is just that – a dynamic, strategic and enterprising lawyer with excellent skills and client orientation."

Fishel joins the firm from Sidley Austin. He earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law, where he graduated with honors.

"King & Spalding is an attractive destination for me, especially because of its heavy investment in its corporate and finance practices and strong focus on teamwork and collaboration," Fishel added. "I am excited to become a core member of the firm's restructuring practice and to contribute to its continued growth."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S