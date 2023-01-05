Fusion92 Acquires Search Engine Marketing Firm Big Footprint

Third Acquisition of 2022 Bolsters Fusion92's Growth Marketing Capabilities With SEO

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92, a Chicago-based marketing transformation company, announced it has acquired Denver-based Big Footprint, a search-centric digital agency. This deal, which was completed in December, expands Fusion92's innovative, fully integrated offering with a robust organic and paid search team to further optimize and accelerate revenue and growth for brands.

Fusion92 (PRNewsfoto/Fusion92) (PRNewswire)

Big Footprint launched in Denver in 2009 and has partnered with a broad range of businesses and organizations to build and augment online marketing campaigns using data, research and award-winning delivery models to generate demand and drive leads that convert to revenue. Through search, social, content, analytics, web development and conversion rate optimization, the agency has excelled in achieving results for over 225 brands across industries such as financial services, software, cloud computing, automotive, manufacturing and more.

"Integrating Big Footprint's expertise — notably their results-driven, measurable SEM capabilities — enhances Fusion92's offering around technical and on-page SEO, website architecture and authority development, adding search power to our end-to-end holistic offering," said Matt Murphy, founder and CEO of Fusion92. "We are thrilled to expand our team with a diverse, authentic group who not only takes good care of clients and each other but also brings their unique perspectives to the table to enhance our consultative offering for brands."

"It is an exciting time for Big Footprint to step into a proven firm with such authentic leadership and people-focus like Fusion92," said Nick Yorchak, founder and president of Big Footprint, now SVP of organic search at Fusion92.

Zach Randall, CEO of Big Footprint, said, "This move represents an opportunity to provide our existing clients a broader set of end-to-end marketing transformation solutions, along with the opportunity to bring expanded search expertise to Fusion92's team of 275+ people. We're eager to join the Media & Activation team and get going on search audits and activation for our expanded client partners." Zach will join the team as SVP of performance media.

This is the third acquisition by Fusion92 in 2022, following the April acquisition of DP+, Michigan's largest independently owned marketing agency, and the September acquisition of Conversion Fanatics, a leader in conversion rate optimization services. Fusion92 has acquired six total companies since 2016. Fusion92 also added Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners in 2021 to continue its growth strategy to broaden the firm's capabilities to serve as consultative marketing transformation partners for brands. Fusion92 continues to seek targeted acquisitions with a specific interest in data science, website/IT, business transformation and consultative marketing solutions.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing transformation company backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners. The firm, which has a strong presence in Detroit, Austin and Denver, has a comprehensive stack of services and products that helps bring exponential returns for brands. Fusion92 collaboratively partners and serves as a trusted adviser on B2B and B2C engagements, leveraging the firm's expertise to innovatively solve business challenges. Fusion92 provides a lineup of innovative solutions, delivering data-driven results that accelerate growth. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com .

Contact:

Rachel Hancock

r.hancock@fusion92.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion92