Health Network One Expands Provider Network Reach with Acquisition of Premier Eye Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Network One, a leading provider of specialty benefit management services for health insurers, announced today the acquisition of Premier Eye Care, further solidifying their legacy and growth in ophthalmology and optometry services.

Health Network One (PRNewswire)

Health Network One Expands Provider Network Reach with the Acquisition of Premier Eye Care

Premier Eye Care operates vision and ophthalmology networks for 17 health plans, with a footprint that spans 37 states and nearly 2 million lives. One of the 200 largest privately owned companies in Florida, Premier is recognized by its partners as a national leader in providing quality, innovative, and affordable solutions for managed medical, routine eye care, and full administrative services to health plans and their members.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Health Network One and leverage our extensive network of eye care providers that deliver care to millions of insured health plan members," said Lorna Taylor, CEO of Premier Eye Care. "Coming together within the Health Network One family creates a unique opportunity to leverage and expand each company's expertise, talent, and customer relationships."

Health Network One operates several single-specialty networks for more than 20 managed care organizations, including outpatient therapy, podiatry, and dermatology networks. In addition, Health Network One operates Eye Management Inc. (EMI), the oldest continuously operating ophthalmology network in the country. Covering 900,000 lives in Florida and Puerto Rico, EMI has been a mainstay in managed care for more than 30 years. Premier and EMI will jointly comprise the company's market-leading eye care offering.

"Under our guidance, Premier Eye Care will continue to focus on clinical quality and exceptional service while growing their customer base and provider networks," said Luis Mosquera, CEO of Health Network One. "More than half of our client relationships extend beyond a single market, line of business, or specialty – a clear testimony to the tangible value we deliver and will continue to deliver in partnership with Premier's leadership."

In the last five years, Health Network One has more than doubled in size. For more than 5 million covered lives, it has dramatically increased access to high quality and convenient healthcare through the company's comprehensive network of over 10,000 providers and dedicated in-house clinical expertise. The company serves a growing health plan customer base that includes many of the nation's leading managed care organizations.

"This is an exciting time for our company's eye care business," says Dr. Edward Cabrera, Chief Clinical Officer at Health Network One. "We look forward to delivering new, innovative, and value-based solutions in collaboration with Premier."

To learn more about Health Network One and its trailblazing approach to driving guaranteed medical cost savings for many of the leading managed care organizations, visit www.healthnetworkone.com.

About Premier Eye Care

Premier manages medical provider networks for optometry and ophthalmology. Premier partners with blue chip health insurance companies to manage care and administration for over 2 million health plan members. Through its comprehensive network of over 20,000 optometrists and ophthalmologists, Premier helps deliver high quality and convenient healthcare to health plans and their members. Along with managing provider networks, Premier offers administrative services to health payors and providers such as authorizations, claims management, and credentialing. In addition to helping drive medical outcomes, Premier's capitated payment solution allows Premier to deliver high quality care in a cost-effective manner, aligning incentives with key stakeholders. Premier holds NCQA accreditation and HITRUST certification.

Premier was founded in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.premiereyecare.net.

About Health Network One

Health Network One and its affiliates manage medical provider networks across multiple specialties, including Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy; Dermatology; Vision and Ophthalmology; Podiatry; Gastroenterology; and Urology. Through its value-based solutions, it partners with industry-leading health insurance companies to proudly provide care to over 5 million members. And through its robust network of over 10,000 providers, Health Network One serves as a single point of contact for its customers and provides their members convenient access to qualified medical specialists. In addition to its comprehensive provider network, the business offers various administrative services including utilization management, claims management, and credentialing to help reduce the administrative workload and improve quality. Health Network One is NCQA-accredited and HITRUST-certified.

The Company was founded in 1999 and is based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, please visit www.healthnetworkone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Network One