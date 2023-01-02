InventHelp Inventor Develops Hide-A-Tree Stand-Blind Assembly for Ladder Stands or Hang On Stands (LBT-418)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to keep a hunter and his tree stand concealed from the sharp eyes of game animals," said an inventor, from Lowgap, N.C., "so I invented the HIDE- A- STAND. My design could make a hunting trip more productive and enjoyable for you and young hunters."

The invention provides a new type of blind assembly for use with a ladder-style tree stand and other stands. In doing so, it would effectively conceal a hunter and his tree stand. As a result, it enhances safety and stealth, it helps make clean kills, and it reduces the risk of an animal detecting a hunter's presence and movement. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use for anyone with a ladder stand, hang on tree stand, climbers, etc.

