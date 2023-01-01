The Space Needle Rings in 2023 with First-Ever Integrated Drone, Light, and Fireworks Celebration

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle — the West Coast's Iconic New Year's Celebration — Blasts Off to Create a "World of Joy" with Innovation and Inspiration

SEATTLE, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, 200 drones were launched and projected off the Space Needle and synchronized with fireworks and light displays to create captivating formations. Ringing in 2023, T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle is one of the largest structurally-launched fireworks shows in the world. These new choreographed elements produced a cohesive and innovative New Year's spectacular, using hundreds of drones, explosive pyrotechnics, and elaborate lighting effects simultaneously throughout the 11-minute show.

At 11:59PM, cutting-edge drones burst into the sky to provide a numerical countdown to the big show, which was synced to an all-star playlist celebrating some of the biggest music and pop culture moments of the year. Show highlights included:

A tribute to Ukraine with a call for world peace, set to the soundtrack of the song "Stefania" by Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra (the winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest);

Celebrating the cultural phenomenon of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill", the 1985 track that had a resurgence this past year thanks to the Netflix series, Stranger Things;

The runner-up of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, "Space Man" by Sam Ryder , honored the Space Needle's spirit during the landmark's 60th Anniversary, and marks the first time that songs from Eurovision have been part of T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle;

The soundtrack was crafted to bring together local and global artists and reach across generations. Other artists featured in this year's show included Lizzo, Harry Styles, ODESZA, Doja Cat, OneRepublic, and Whitney Houston.

"Our goal for this New Year's celebration was to create a world of joy for viewers," said Randy Coté, Chief Marketing Officer for the Space Needle. "We hope this show served as a spark that ignites 2023 to become our best year yet! Whether the show was a chance to celebrate, reflect on the past, or look ahead to a brighter future, we hope it becomes a launching pad to an optimistic and joyful new year around the world."

Alongside drone specialists Sky Elements, Pyro Spectaculars by Souza and Illuminate Production Service returned as the fireworks and lighting specialists, respectively.

For the tenth consecutive year the Space Needle's exclusive partner, T-Mobile, sponsored the West Coast's premier New Year's celebration. The show was broadcast locally on KING 5 and streamed online exclusively at king5.com, with the show's audio simulcast by iHeart Radio on HITS 106.1.

To watch the full show, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and features The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Pyro Spectaculars by Souza

The Pyro Spectaculars Group of Companies is a third-generation family-owned and operated full-service pyrotechnic company. Pyro is one of the largest and oldest pyrotechnic companies in the western United States. Pyro helped initiate the tradition of New Year's fireworks on the Space Needle in the mid-1990s and has been the Space Needle's partner for New Year's at the Needle ever since. For more information visit: pyrospec.com

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

With a mission to design, connect and enhance the experience, Illuminate Production Services works to provide production quality audio, video lighting, staging and more to clients nationwide. For more information visit: lightingips.com

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements delivers captivating drone light shows that immerse audiences and skyrocket brand awareness, putting accuracy, execution, and compliance first. For more information visit: skyelementsdrones.com

