Morris Animal Foundation funds six new feline health studies

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation announced it is funding six new studies focused on feline health issues, including cancer and feline infectious peritonitis.

"Cats are an important part of so many people's lives," said Dr. Kathy Tietje, Vice President of Scientific Operations at Morris Animal Foundation. "Investment in research advancing their health and well-being continues to be a priority for the Foundation. We're proud to contribute to the science of feline health everywhere by providing financial support for these innovative studies."

Nearly 60 million pet cats reside in the United States, along with millions of free-roaming community cats. But funding for studies focused on feline health issues lags behind financial support of canine health-oriented projects. Morris Animal Foundation is helping close this gap through nearly 75 years of supporting cat health studies.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $149 million in nearly 3,000 critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

