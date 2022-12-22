Barracuda Networks named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls

Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Organizations need protection that goes beyond next-generation firewalls to ensure they are protected against a broad range of network threats that can bypass traditional firewall security," said Tim Jefferson, SVP of Engineering for Data Protection, Network and Application Security at Barracuda. "We believe this report helps customers sift through the noise to find the right vendor that will match their evolving needs."

According to Gartner, "By 2026, over 30% of the new deployments of distributed branch-office firewalls will be of firewall-as-a-service offerings, up from less than 10% in 2022."1

Ransomware, advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks, and zero-day threats, require progressively sophisticated defense techniques that balance accurate threat detection with fast response times. Barracuda CloudGen Firewall offers a comprehensive set of next-generation firewall technologies to ensure real-time network protection against a broad range of network threats, vulnerabilities, and exploits, including SQL injections, cross-site scripting, denial of service attacks, trojans, viruses, worms, and spyware.

"What we know—and what we have seen—is that Barracuda is on the right track to help companies with flexible IT environments and leveraging the cloud," said Pascal Wenders ICT Team Leader of Aevitae, in a Barracuda case study.

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hills, Thomas Lintemuth, December 19, 2022.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

