New York State's First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary, Housing Works Cannabis Co, Opens Dec. 29 in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works Cannabis Co , one of the first recreational cannabis dispensaries to be awarded a CAURD license in the state of New York, is coming to Manhattan with a soft opening scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 29. The storefront located at 750 Broadway in the Astor Place neighborhood is operated by Housing Works , an iconic nonprofit dedicated to relentless advocacy and lifesaving services for tens of thousands of New Yorkers in need.

"This is a once in a lifetime moment," said Sasha Nutgent, Store Manager of Housing Works Cannabis Co. "That said, our nonprofit's mission remains as urgent as ever. We are eager to take the lead as a social equity model for America's cannabis industry, specifically with our hiring practices and continued support of individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by the unjust War on Drugs."

All proceeds from dispensary sales will be directed to parent organization Housing Works, Inc., founded in 1990 to address the dual crises of HIV/AIDS and homelessness. The self-sustaining nonprofit provides job opportunities, legal advocacy and comprehensive housing and health services funded, in part, by revenues from its thrift stores, SoHo bookstore and now its cannabis dispensary.

With a focus on compassion and dispelling stigmas, Housing Works endeavors to move the cannabis industry forward by supporting the practical needs of their community through an equity-driven and harm reduction approach.

"At our core, we're a healing community dedicated to providing housing, healthcare and vocational programs for New Yorkers," said Charles King, CEO of Housing Works. "This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission, but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led cannabis brands across the state."

Spanning 4,400 square feet, the renowned building where the dispensary will be, known as 1 Astor Place, was completed in 1883. Housing Works Cannabis Co will welcome patrons with an introductory shopping experience upon opening, with plans to carefully build out an expanded and thoughtfully curated space as cannabis products become more available.

"With its history of supporting New Yorkers, particularly formerly incarcerated individuals, we're proud that Housing Works is seizing this opportunity to grow its resources and deliver more for New Yorkers," said Chris Alexander, Executive Director for the Office of Cannabis Management. "When this store opens, consumers will have the opportunity to purchase tested, safer products grown by family farmers across New York State, reducing risk while supporting their communities."

As part of its soft opening on Thursday, Dec. 29, Housing Works Cannabis Co will host a news conference at 10 a.m. with scheduled appearances by elected officials, ahead of opening to the public at 4:20 p.m.

Housing Works Cannabis Co, located at 750 Broadway in Manhattan, will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours will adjust in the coming weeks. Learn more at hwcannabis.co .

Housing Works Cannabis Co is a recipient of New York State's social equity license initiative and the first legal cannabis dispensary to open in the state. Founded in 2022 as a bold new extension of Housing Works' established retail outlets—which include thrift store locations across the city and a bookstore in SoHo—proceeds from Housing Works Cannabis Co go directly to the nonprofit organization's mission to end social injustices through the provisioning of lifesaving services and relentless advocacy. For thirty years, Housing Works has provided housing, healthcare and other critical services to New Yorkers affected by AIDS, homelessness, substance use and criminal justice system involvement. The Housing Works Cannabis Co not only generates additional funding for these services, it does so while modeling the positive role cannabis can play in our communities. Learn more at hwcannabis.co

